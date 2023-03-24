UPDATE: Chattanooga police say a body was found on I-24 Friday morning by officers responding to a report of deer being hit by a vehicle.
It happened around 4:20am on I-24 West near Cummings Highway and Exit 175.
Police say they received a call about a vehicle hitting a deer on the interstate.
Police say they arrived to find a deer near the crash and just before officers cleared the scene they found the body of a Black male.
Police say the person who was found dead was hit by a vehicle.
Police temporarily closed the interstate to investigate the incident but all lanes are now open.
The name of the person found has not been released.
