UPDATE: A Whitwell woman was fatally struck Friday morning by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Central Avenue in Chattanooga.

Police say that 59-year-old Gena Brown was crossing Central Avenue in the crosswalk at 6:30am Friday when she was struck by a black Toyota Corolla that was heading south on Central Avenue.

She was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say charges are pending.

PREVIOUS STORY: A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Central Avenue around 6:30am Friday.

The person was transported to a local hospital with what police describe as serious injuries.

Chattanooga police closed the area while they performed their investigation.

The suspected vehicle was found, police tell Local 3 News.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

Tags

Recommended for you