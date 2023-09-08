UPDATE: A Whitwell woman was fatally struck Friday morning by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Central Avenue in Chattanooga.
Police say that 59-year-old Gena Brown was crossing Central Avenue in the crosswalk at 6:30am Friday when she was struck by a black Toyota Corolla that was heading south on Central Avenue.
She was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
Police say charges are pending.
PREVIOUS STORY: A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Central Avenue around 6:30am Friday.
The person was transported to a local hospital with what police describe as serious injuries.
Chattanooga police closed the area while they performed their investigation.
The suspected vehicle was found, police tell Local 3 News.
Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.