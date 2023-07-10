UPDATE: The owners of the Cookie Jar Cafe in Dunlap say a big announcement is coming this week.
According to a Facebook post on July 8, news of the announcement was revealed along with photos of cookie jars.
On June 25, a broke out at the cafe that caused heavy damage and forced it to close.
Dunlap fire officials say the TBI Arson Section was called to the scene to investigate the incident.
No one was injured and an official cause has not been released.
PREVIOUS STORY: Dunlap Fire received an assignment for a working commercial fire at the Cookie Jar Cafe.
First reports from the scene were of smoke coming from the roof.
Dunlap Engines 1, 3, and 5; Tanker 1, Rescue 2, and Chief 1 responded to the scene, and immediately began an interior attack of the fire.
After about 3 hours of operation, the fire was controlled, and overhaul operations took place.
At the request of the owners and District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Arson Section responded to oversee the Fire investigation.
Some personnel remain on scene as part of that investigation.
"We ask those in our community to keep the Cookie Jar families in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the next days ahead. We thank those that have already offered assistance, and those in the community that offered anything that the crews on scene may have needed."
A fire took over the eatery early Sunday morning.
Hamilton County Emergency Management stated the fire required multiple agencies and lots of manpower from tri-state agencies such as Dunlap Fire Department were Mowbray VFD, Signal Mountain FD, Soddy Daisy FD and Dallas Bay FD.
It took about 3 hours to put out the flames. There were no injuries, but damage is extensive.