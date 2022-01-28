A District Attorney General Pro Tempore, or outside district attorney, will be taking over the case against Coty Wamp who is being investigated by the TBI for alleged obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

According to a motion filed in Soddy Daisy City Court, General Pinkston made a formal ethics inquiry to the Board of Professional Responsibility, stating that investigating the case could be a conflict of interest.

The board agreed and Glenn Funk, District Attorney General for the 20th Judicial District in Nashville has been appointed District Attorney General Pro Tempore for the case.

Wamp is accused of interfering with a shooting case in Soddy-Daisy, claiming the wrong man was arrested.

Local 3 News reached out to Wamp for a comment and received the following statement:

“Another District Attorney will be reviewing this TBI file because my opponent has an obvious conflict. He has had a conflict since the moment he used his power and authority to request an investigation into his political opponent. When elected, I will request the assistance of TBI to investigate major criminal offenders and take our most violent offenders off the street. There has never been a time when TBI is more valuable statewide than now. With human trafficking numbers at a record high, violent crime rates continuing to rise in Hamilton County, and an increase in overdose deaths across the nation, it is inexcusable to waste resources on political games. I will continue to focus on issues and solutions.”

