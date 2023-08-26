UPDATE: A woman was killed in a crash on Highway 27 in Chattooga County Saturday.
Georgia State Patrol says troopers were dispatched to a crash in Chattooga County where a 2010 Hyundai Tucson driven by 42-year-old Rome woman.
Troopers say she had entered GA 1 from a gas station lot and traveled east into the path of a 2017 Freightliner CMV that was traveling south.
The CMV struck the Hyundai in the left side and both vehicles continued off the roadway and into a ditch. The CMV overturned striking a 3rd parked CMV that was in a private lot.
The woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by Chattooga County Coroner Earle Rainwater.
Next of kin has been notified.
PREVIOUS STORY: One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 27 in Gore, according to Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader.
We are working to learn more on the details of the incident now.
The Georgia State Patrol will release more information after notification of next of kin.
Stay with us as more information becomes available.