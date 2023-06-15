UPDATE: A suspect is in custody after an early morning shooting left one man in critical condition Thursday.
According to an arrest report, 45-year-old Hector Velez was taken into custody in relation to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Chattanooga apartment complex at 1701 N. Concord Rd.
An earlier release from the Chattanooga Police Department said less than an hour before the incident, officers had been called to the same address for a report of an assault, then left the scene to obtain a warrant for the man involved. At 1:14 a.m. officers returned to the apartments for a call of a person shot, and found the alleged assault perpetrator with a serious gunshot wound.
Law enforcement later found a crashed car on I-24 that matched the description of a vehicle involved, and a passerby reported to police that they had seen a man throwing items off a bridge near the car.
Police arrested the driver, identified as Velez, and found a pistol holder and a firearm that had been thrown out on the grass near the highway.
Velez is facing charges of attempted first degree murder and tampering with evidence.
