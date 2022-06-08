Semi transporting flour is on its side in front of the Coca Cola plant on Amnicola Highway. Several other vehicles were involved in the wreck. The CFD has personnel on scene assisting with the response. pic.twitter.com/sCP3uEPEBl— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 8, 2022
TDOT is on the scene to assist with traffic control.
HAMILTON COUNTY: An overturned tractor trailer hauling flour has all lanes blocked on SR-58 (Amnicola Highway) just east of DuPont Parkway. @myTDOT is on the scene to assist with traffic control. Drive safe. pic.twitter.com/A8Y3G461zD— Rae Anne Bradley (@RaeAnneTDOT) June 8, 2022