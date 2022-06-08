Overturned semi hauling flour shuts down lanes of Amnicola Highway
UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Chattanooga Fire Department says one southbound lane is now open on Amnicola.
 
Yates Towing is on the scene and working to upright the overturned truck.
 
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Fire Department says the semi transporting flour is on its side in front of the Coca Cola plant on Amnicola Highway.
 
Several other vehicles were involved in the wreck.
 
CFD has personnel on scene assisting with the response.
PREVIOUS STORY: 

An overturned tractor trailer hauling flour has all lanes blocked on SR-58 (Amnicola Highway) just east of DuPont Parkway.

TDOT is on the scene to assist with traffic control.

 

