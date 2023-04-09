UPDATE: One lane reopened after Old Lee Hwy closure due rollover crash with entrapment

UPDATE: All occupants have been removed from the vehicle.

Crews on the scene say they are being evaluated and transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Post by Chattanooga Fire Department.

A portion of the roadway will be closed for an extended time as crews work this crash. One lane has reopened for traffic.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Multiple units from the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Chattanooga Fire Department are on the scene of a rollover crash with entrapment in the 8100 block of Old Lee Hwy.

At this time, Old Lee Hwy is closed. 

Please avoid the area and use caution. 

