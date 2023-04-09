UPDATE: One lane reopened after Old Lee Hwy closure due rollover crash with entrapment

UPDATE: All occupants have been removed from the vehicle.
Crews on the scene say they are being evaluated and transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
A portion of the roadway will be closed for an extended time as crews work this crash. One lane has reopened for traffic.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Multiple units from the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Chattanooga Fire Department are on the scene of a rollover crash with entrapment in the 8100 block of Old Lee Hwy.
🚨 Old Lee Hwy Closed— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) April 9, 2023
11:45am - Multiple units from our department & @ChattFireDept are on scene of a rollover crash with entrapment in the 8100 block of Old Lee Hwy. pic.twitter.com/LMiV48VVsE
At this time, Old Lee Hwy is closed.
Please avoid the area and use caution.