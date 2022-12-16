UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another was injured in the six car chain-reaction crash in Hixson Friday afternoon.
According to the THP report, a Ford F-250 was traveling north on Hwy 153 while a Honda CR-V, F-150, Ford Fusion, Hyundai Elantra, and Ram 1500 were traveling south on Hwy 153 before the crash.
THP says near the block of 5579 on Hwy 153, the Ford F-250 crossed over the turning lane and into the southbound lane, striking the Honda CR-V head on before the vehicle sideswiped the F-250 and F-150 and then struck the Ford Fusion.
This created a chain reaction of vehicle crashes - where the Elantra and Ram 1500 sideswiped the Ford F-250.
THP says the 76-year-old driver of the Honda CR-V died, and the 62-year-old driver of the Ford F-250 was injured and has charges pending.
UPDATE: The roadway has reopened at this time on Highway 153.
We are working to gather more information on the conditions of those involved in the crash.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A portion of Highway 153 is still closed off as crews work to clear and investigate a crash this afternoon near Target in Hixson.
Just after 2:30 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was involved in a chain-reaction, multi-vehicle accident on Highway 153.
HCSO says the deputy was not injured, and the vehicle only sustained minor damage in the accident.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene working the crash.
Avoid this area at this time.