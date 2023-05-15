Good Monday night. I am adjusting the forecast a little based on new model runs this evening. Tuesday is still a Storm Alert Weather Day. We will be dry through the morning. During the afternoon we will see a few spotty showers and storms moving through to the southeast. Those storms will become more numerous during the evening hours as a front passes through. The biggest danger with any of these storms will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph. Many of you may not see any rain in the afternoon,k but I think most will get stormy weather in the evening. Right now it looks like the BEST chance for severe storms will be south of Chattanooga in north Georgia and NE Alabama. We will climb to about 87 for our high Tuesday.
The front will stall to our south Wednesday, but it now looks like we may get a few spotty showers or storms Wednesday afternoon on the northern edge of that front. Wednesday's high will reach 82.
Thursday and Friday still look dry and nice with highs around 80 and low humidity.
Saturday will see some scattered showers possible through the day with a high of 80. Sunday will only reach 77 with a spotty shower here and there.
