UPDATE: Traffic on Old Washington Highway has resumed late Friday night following an accident.
The Rhea County Sheriff's Office confirmed at 11:39PM that the roadway reopened.
PREVIOUS STORY: A portion of Old Washington Highway is closed Friday night as Rhea County first responders work a car accident.
The Rhea County Sheriff's Office said the area of 5500 block of Old Washington Highway, otherwise known as Highway 30 East, is closed to through traffic.
As of 10:15, drivers are asked to find an alternate.