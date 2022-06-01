UPDATE: The Hamilton County Highway Department reports Old Hunter Road is now open to through traffic
The city says the work on Old Hunter Road is not complete.
This section of road can be traveled on, but is currently gravel and will be re paved.
The Highway Department will have various lane closures for the next couple of weeks utilizing flaggers to allow residents to pass though while the job is being completed.
UPDATE: Work is progressing on the Hamilton County Highway Department's Old Hunter Road Project.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Starting Monday, May 16, Old Hunter Road in Ooltewah will be closed for two weeks as Hamilton County Highway Department crews replace drainage pipes and change the road's elevation to prevent future flooding.
The expected date for the road to be reopened is Friday, May 27.
The road will be closed at 5652 Old Hunter Road at Hunter Road. No traffic will be allowed to past at the point since there will be a large trench across the roadway.
All traffic should use the southern entrance of Old Hunter Road at Hunter Road, which is described as a very short detour.
Detour signs will be posted.