UPDATE: An early morning fire as destroyed the Ocoee Whitewater Center Tuesday.
The venue played host for the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics for the paddling events, such as kayaking and canoeing.
It remained a popular spot for locals a tourists alike years afterward, with the waters of the Ocoee River surging just steps outside the center's back doors, with sweeping views from the balcony.
The river's flow was modified to create the paddling venues, with grandstands and observation towers added for the Olympics.
TDOT crews in the area saw structure on fire. Twelve area fire departments responded to the site.
Crews report the fire has been contained, but an investigation will begin as to the fire's origin.
Roads are reopening now.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Polk County 911 Emergency Communications District is reporting that the Ocoee Whitewater Center is on fire this morning.
The post on Facebook indicates that Highway 64 is completely shut down from Highway 314 all the way to Ducktown.
Crews from Tennessee and North Carolina are working to put out those flames.
We will bring you more on this story as it becomes available.