UPDATE: According to North Georgia EMC’s power outage map, all outages in that were reported earlier Tuesday in the Fort Oglethorpe area have been restore.
No reason has been given for the outages at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY: Catoosa County 911 says North Georgia EMC is working to restore power to over 2,000 customers on Tuesday night.
According to North Georgia EMC’s outage map, 2,293 customers are without power.
The outages are in the Fort Oglethorpe area.
