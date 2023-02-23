UPDATE: Nokian Tyres in Dayton is now hiring 125 new employees to hep double production.
The positions, most of which are in the company's production area, feature starting pay for production operator positions ranging from $17 to $21 per hour.
They are also hiring team members in:
- Quality
- Maintenance
- Logistics
- Information technology
“We are eager to welcome hundreds of new colleagues this year,” said Nokian Tyres Senior Human Resources Manager Blake Markham. “We offer a strong workplace culture and excellent career advancement opportunities at a safe, highly advanced facility.”
Earlier in January, Nokian Tyres said the company aims to produce as many as four million tires per year in Dayton by 2024 and will exceed its initial commitment of 400 employees to grow its workforce to around 475 team members.
Nokian will also build a 600,000-tire warehouse on the factory’s campus to join the company’s nine-warehouse network throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company plans to bring the warehouse online by mid-2024.
Nokian opened the Dayton Factory in fall 2019 and began producing tires for commercial sale in early 2020.
PREVIOUS STORY: Nokian Tyres is planning a huge expansion at their Rhea County location in 2023.
In the coming months, 75 new jobs will be added at the Dayton factory, which will allow the company to nearly double production to some 4 million tires a year.
The State Department of Economic and Community Development Sam Willis said on Wednesday this will help current and future generations.
"This process is not about us, but it's about our kids and it's about our grandkids... it's about opportunities that we're providing for future generations to impact their lives and have a better life."
Nokian is also building a tire distribution warehouse in Rhea County.
Hiring at their Dayton facility begins in March. You can find more hiring information here.