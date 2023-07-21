UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department has wrapped up their response for a chemical spill at the BASF facility on Friday afternoon.

As of 4:26 p.m., CFD said the spill is completely contained. No hazards were involved, officials said, and one was hurt.

"Thanks to BASF for always working closely with the CFD on training and communication so that everyone is prepared and equipped to respond," CFD said in a press release.

PREVIOUS STORY: First responders including the Chattanooga Fire Department's Special Operations Division and hazmat team are on the scene of a small chemical spill at the BASF facility on Polymer Drive in Chattanooga Friday afternoon.

It was reported just after 1:30 p.m.

According to CFD, the spill is contained to the property, and no one was injured.

Representative Chuck Fleischmann tweeted he was at the location earlier in the day, and his spokesperson tells us he is okay.

