UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department has wrapped up their response for a chemical spill at the BASF facility on Friday afternoon.
As of 4:26 p.m., CFD said the spill is completely contained. No hazards were involved, officials said, and one was hurt.
"Thanks to BASF for always working closely with the CFD on training and communication so that everyone is prepared and equipped to respond," CFD said in a press release.
PREVIOUS STORY: First responders including the Chattanooga Fire Department's Special Operations Division and hazmat team are on the scene of a small chemical spill at the BASF facility on Polymer Drive in Chattanooga Friday afternoon.
It was reported just after 1:30 p.m.
According to CFD, the spill is contained to the property, and no one was injured.
At this time, everything is contained to the property & there are no injuries. Our mutual aid partners are providing coverage at our fire halls while crews are on scene. HCEMS & CPD are assisting. Chattanooga-Hamilton Co Rescue is providing rehab for first responders in the heat. pic.twitter.com/UF1n2xkktg— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) July 21, 2023
Representative Chuck Fleischmann tweeted he was at the location earlier in the day, and his spokesperson tells us he is okay.
Great to be with the men and women of @BASFCorporation's Chattanooga plant! Over 100 hard-working Tennesseans work to produce chemicals used in countless items we use every day.— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) July 21, 2023
Grateful I could speak with them about my work for #TN03 and learn more about their outstanding work! pic.twitter.com/rTnI2cBbAG
A Local 3 News crew is on the scene and working to learn more.