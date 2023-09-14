UPDATE: A nine-year-old boy has been charged with threats of mass violence on school property and harassment after emails were sent to a school administrator.
The emails were sent to a top administrator of Cleveland High School and specifically named the six city schools, prompting the school system to close the schools Thursday.
The emails were considered threatening in nature.
The child is a student in the school system, according to Cleveland police.
Investigators determined that there were no viable threats to the school system and say that they confident that the juvenile did not have the means to carry out an act of mass violence.
Additional charges may be pending.
PREVIOUS STORY: Thursday, Cleveland City Schools were closed due to emails sent to multiple schools that have been interpreted as threats.
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the situation.
All all extracurricular activities have also been postponed. The school system expects to resume classes and activities on Friday.
Stay with Local 3 News for the latest.