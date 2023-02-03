UPDATE: The identity of the man who was killed in an officer involved shooting in Calhoun on Thursday has been released.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 21-year-old Daniel Tang of River Edge, New Jersey was shot after allegedly pointing a rifle at officers during a break-in at Battlefield Building Supply.
Tang was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This is the 13th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Calhoun Police Department was involved in a deadly shooting Thursday morning while responding to a break-in at an area business.
According to Chief Tony Pyle, an officer was driving past Battlefield Building Supply when he noticed the front glass of the building was broken.
Once backup arrived, a man with a gun was found inside the store.
Chief Pyle said officers tried to talk the suspect into surrendering but he proceeded to point the rifle at officers, who then fired at the suspect in response.
The suspect eventually died. His name has not been released.
No officers were injured.
The GBI is investigating the incident.
