We're learning a Chattanooga police captain currently under investigation for harassment has been under investigation twice before.
Mark Smeltzer is being investigated for an incident that happened on February 16th.
We filed an open records request for Smeltzer's background, and have learned he was under investigation for harassment in July of 2021 but those allegations were unfounded.
He also faced accusations of improper procedure in 2004 and was punished with a written reprimand.
Captain Smeltzer is actively working his regular assignment while the investigation is ongoing.
We'll keep you updated on the outcome.
An earlier version of this story cited sexual harassment and that information came from the Chattanooga Police Department. A press release sent a few hours later clarified the harassment has not been classified and the investigation is ongoing.