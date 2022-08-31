A fire at a Chattanooga apartment complex Wednesday morning required multiple crews to extinguish the flames and left nearly two dozen families homeless.
This is Jimmy Franklin. He was staying with his brother Wed morning when the fire broke out. He helped an injured woman with burns get over her balcony & away from the fire. Then he went & knocked on other residents’ doors so they could escape the burning building. Thank you sir pic.twitter.com/KbotqGHGOM— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) August 31, 2022
The fire, at Rustic Village North on Sunflower Lane, was 'knocked down' as per a Twitter post from the Chattanooga Fire Department and crews ultimately got it under control.
Two people have been transported to local hospitals; one is a resident with burns, and the other a firefighter who suffered from smoke inhalation.
2 people transported to the hospital from the apt fire on Sunflower Lane- one with burns, one with smoke inhalation. Fire has been knocked down. Crews are checking for extension at this time. Our mutual aid partners are filling in at our fire halls to answer calls in the city. pic.twitter.com/E1ZSEQLjtO— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) August 31, 2022
A CFD official says 19 families have been displaced by the fire and the Red Cross will be helping them.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.