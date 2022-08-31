Rustic Village North fire

CFD photo

A fire at a Chattanooga apartment complex Wednesday morning required multiple crews to extinguish the flames and left nearly two dozen families homeless.

The fire, at Rustic Village North on Sunflower Lane, was 'knocked down' as per a Twitter post from the Chattanooga Fire Department and crews ultimately got it under control.

Two people have been transported to local hospitals; one is a resident with burns, and the other a firefighter who suffered from smoke inhalation.

A CFD official says 19 families have been displaced by the fire and the Red Cross will be helping them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.