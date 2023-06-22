UPDATE: The man shot by officers in Cherokee County, NC in December of 2022 has filed a federal lawsuit against the agencies and officers involved in his shooting.
Video from his his own security cameras shows Jason Kloepfer and his wife answering the door just moments before the Cherokee Indian Police Department SWAT Team opened fire.
They reportedly suspected a domestic-hostage situation after neighbors complained he was shooting fireworks.
The lawsuit names the sheriff's department and several employees, and is asking a jury for $75,000 and punitive damages, on at least 25 different counts.
PREVIOUS STORY: Local 3 has learned that all charges against Jason Kloepfer have been voluntarily dismissed by the District Attorney according to the Cherokee County Court Clerk.
Kloepfer was shot several times as he exited his home in December of 2022.
Members of the Cherokee Indian Police Department SWAT Team entered the home afterward and spotted a security camera in the home, which recorded the events.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies had been called to his home 13 times prior to the incident for a variety of reasons; fireworks, noise complaints, and assault.
PREVIOUS STORY: We are seeing what happened in the moments before, during, and after the Cherokee Indian Police SWAT Team shot a man in December of 2022 at his home in Murphy, North Carolina.
Open record requests show hours before the shooting, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a shots fired call at Jason Kloepfer's home.
Deputies had been called to his home 13 times previous for reasons like fireworks, noise complaints, and assault.
The scene on December 12 unfolded due to a 911 call where the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was dispatched.
“Tell me exactly what happened,” the dispatcher is heard saying in recordings obtained by Local 3 News.
“My neighbor, about an hour ago, started shooting off fireworks screaming, yelling, going to kill everyone in the neighborhood. Yada yada yada, he's discharging a firearm. I've been videoing all of this," the 911 caller said.
The caller claimed he's Kloepfer's neighbor, and told the dispatcher he heard shots fired and then Kloepfer's wife stop talking.
“They've been over there screaming, yelling and fighting for the last 45 minutes and he's revving his motorcycle, but as soon as I heard those shots go off, he cut the music almost off and I don't hear her over there anymore at all,” the 911 caller told dispatch.
The caller claims that he heard about 10 shots.
Upon arrival to the scene, deputies were unable to make contact with Kloepfer, but one deputy noticed a gun had been fired.
“We do have at least one shell casing in the front yard,” a deputy said.
Believing there was an armed suspect and potential for a hostage situation, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said they obtained a search warrant and requested assistance from the Cherokee Indian Police Department's SWAT Team.
Around five in the morning on December 13, the SWAT team showed up at the home.
In the video from inside of Kloepfer's trailer, you can see Kloepfer and his wife wake.
“What is going on?” Kloepfer’s wife said.
“Hello?” Kloepfer said.
“Hello?” Kloepfer’s wife said.
“Hello!” Kloepfer said.
The video inside of Kloepfer's trailer shows the couple making their way to the front door. Moments later, the SWAT team opened fire.
“I'm shot, I'm shot,” Kloepfer said.
“What the hell, he's shot, what the hell did you do?” Kloepfer’s wife said.
Later in the video, you can see the SWAT team appear in the home and realize Kloepfer had a camera.
Kloepfer was taken to Erlanger in Chattanooga for treatment and charged with communicating threats and resist, obstruct, and delay.
The North Carolina State Bureau is investigating the case. A spokesperson said once they complete their investigation, the case file will be submitted to the district attorney to review and the DA will then decide whether criminal charges are appropriate for the Cherokee Indian Police SWAT Team.