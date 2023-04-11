UPDATE: After years of silence, former Chattanooga nurse Tiffany Dover is finally speaking out about the scene that garnered 1.5 million views on our YouTube page.
Brandy Zadrozny is an NBC reporter and creator of the "Tiffany Dover is Dead" podcast, which debunks misinformation by "Truthers" or conspiracy theorists.
Zadrozny says Dover has no regrets about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine and is finally ready for the world to hear her story.
"When she got the vaccine, she was so delighted, and then the problem was that she fainted on a live stream," said Zadrozny.
Zadrozny says Dover's story was the perfect target for conspiracy theorists. She says Dover became the "Icon for the anti-vaccine community."
Dover said to Zadrozny said while she didn't die that day, the life she knew did. After being quiet for so long, she's ready for normalcy.
"I think the first step is reclaiming her voice and getting her life back on track," said Zadrozny. "She is home with two kids; she's a stay-at-home mom. But, she wants to go back to nursing."
Zadrozny has worked to get the facts out. She says it's often easy to believe conspiracy theories, but we should all fact-check.
She says there is something to learn from Dover's story.
"I think Tiffany has learned what not to do when a conspiracy theory targets you. I hope that lesson comes through in the podcast and the piece; we're in this era where being silent and ignoring what we see online is no longer an option, so we must speak out. The truth needs an advocate."
PREVIOUS STORY: After years of silence, nurse Tiffany Dover will tell her side of the story on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt after she passed out during the administration of one of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Chattanooga.
The event was live-streamed on Local 3 News' Facebook on December 17, 2020.
Dover and those around her, were masked. She received her vaccination, and promptly passed out, later citing a known vagal response to injections and minor injuries.
But her reaction was touted worldwide in a variety of ways, primarily as a wide-ranging conspiracy theory that the new vaccine was dangerous.
Rumors swirled that she was dead.
False claims about why Dover collapsed circled for months afterward. But even as her employer, CHI Memorial, posted a video showing Dover performing her job, the false claims kept growing and spreading.
Local 3 News circled back with Dover afterward, where she reported no ill effects from the vaccination. She was masked during the interview, giving even more fuel to the controversy.
Dover declined further interviews until she spoke with NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny.
Watch the exclusive report tonight on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30pm on Local 3 News.