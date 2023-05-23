UPDATE: James "Roger" Tant, a South Pittsburg, TN resident, has been missing since March 10th, 2012. His sister, Connie, reported him missing on June 28th, 2012, after unsuccessful attempts to contact him for several days/ weeks.
When questioned, Roger's wife, Patricia, stated that she had not seen him since March 9th or 10th, 2012. She claimed he simply left without taking any of his belongings or vehicles. However, police say Patricia never provided a clear reason for not reporting his disappearance.
Despite not being named a suspect or person of interest, Patricia hired an attorney to assist her during the investigation.
Numerous reporters have tried to contact Patricia Tant, also known as Pat Troxwell-Tant, who is the founder of Solution Seven LLC, but she has not returned any of their calls.
The Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have conducted thorough investigations into Roger's disappearance.
However, evidence of his whereabouts or well-being has yet to be found since March 2012.
Acquaintances of Roger have stated that it is highly unlikely for him to be absent from the area for such an extended period, as all indications point back to his residence at 424 Hewgley Road.
A reward of $6,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the discovery of James Roger Tant's location.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 423-942-2525 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463.
All personal information callers provide will be kept confidential, and you may remain anonymous.
PREVIOUS STORY: (TIMES FREE PRESS) - Family members and law enforcement personnel hope a $6,000 reward will produce information that leads them to missing South Pittsburg resident James Roger Tant, who hasn't been heard from in more than seven months.
Tant, 54, of Hewgleys Road on South Pittsburg Mountain, has been missing since March 10. There have been no significant leads on his whereabouts, authorities say.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Kristin Helm said Wednesday there was "nothing new to release on the case" as the TBI's crime lab continues to analyze items officials in Marion County turned over for examination.
To read more on this story visit our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.