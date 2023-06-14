UPDATE: 43-year-old Rachelle Louise Terry entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children, and tampering with evidence.
In a separate case, she entered a guilty plea to five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Pursuant to a negotiated plea agreement, Judge Scott Minter sentenced Terry to a total of 15 years, the first three years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections, and the remaining 12 years on probation.
On October 29, 2022, Terry, Director of Federal Programs and Enrollment with Murray County Schools, hosted a Halloween party for her minor children at her home in Chatsworth.
Receipts and video evidence showed Terry had purchased alcohol earlier in the day, which she later provided to five minors that attended the party. The incident was brought to the attention of Terry’s employer by concerned parents, but she denied the allegations. The School District then notified the Murray County Sheriff’s Department. At the request of Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport, the Murray County District Attorney’s Office began an investigation.
Investigator Kevin Caylor of the Murray County District Attorney’s Office began speaking with those who attended the party and discovered videos from the party had been made on cell phones. Parents consented to searches of the children’s phones. With the assistance of Dalton Police Department Detective Aaron Simpson, the contents of one of the phones, which had been used by a 15-year old student in the Murray County school system, were downloaded using specialized forensic software. The phone contained evidence of a sexual relationship between that 15-year-old and Terry. At that point, the District Attorney’s Office requested the assistance of Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Special Agent Daniel Nicholson was assigned the case and began assisting Investigator Caylor.
Ms. Terry was questioned about the contents of the 15-year old’s phone, which she denied. Terry’s phone was obtained through a search warrant. It was discovered that during the time of investigation, Terry had purchased software to erase her phone and all its data. Once investigators were able to take possession of her phone, most of the contents were no longer available and any evidence had been permanently deleted. The 15-year old was interviewed by a forensic child interviewer with the Children’s Advocacy Center-Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. During the interview, the child confirmed the accuracy of the contents of the phone, as well as the relationship between the child and Terry.
Given the nature of the charges, Terry will be required by law to register as a sex offender.
Additionally, part of negotiated plea included multiple special conditions imposed on sex offense cases which include no contact with children under 18, no alcohol, a curfew, and no internet access or social media use.
After Terry was sentenced, she was taken into custody by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office to begin serving her sentence.
Derichia Lynch, spokesperson for Murray County schools released the following statement:
"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the criminal charges involving our employee. These are extremely serious charges. The safety and well-being of our students is always a top priority for Murray County Schools.
The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave. Because she is under contract, her leave must be paid until a hearing can be conducted."