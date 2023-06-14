UPDATE: A former Murray County School administrator has her first appearance in court today.
Rachelle terry has been charged with child molestation and statutory rape.
The GBI says Rachelle Louise Terry is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Terry is also charged with ten counts of furnishing alcohol during a Halloween party last year.
PREVIOUS STORY: Following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Murray County School System administrator has been arrested and charged with child molestation and statutory rape after having a sexual relationship with a student.
Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, of Chatsworth, faces also 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors during a Halloween party earlier this year.
Terry has since resigned from the Murray County School System.
The Murray County District Attorney’s Office investigation revealed the sexual relationship. They then requested a GBI investigation on November 23, 2022.
Terry was booked into the Murray County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the GBI.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Calhoun Field Office at 706-624-1424.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Derichia Lynch, spokesperson for Murray County schools released the following statement:
"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the criminal charges involving our employee. These are extremely serious charges. The safety and well-being of our students is always a top priority for Murray County Schools.
The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave. Because she is under contract, her leave must be paid until a hearing can be conducted."