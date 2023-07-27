UPDATE: Firefighters from the Haletown Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a car hauler on fire Wednesday afternoon.
An electric vehicle aboard the transport caught fire and required over 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
The car's main battery had ruptured.
There were no injuries reported.
Jasper Highlands, South Pittsburg Mountain, and Monteagle Fire Departments were also on hand to assist with the blaze which closed part of Interstate 24 temporarily.
PREVIOUS STORY: A vehicle fire this afternoon has caused a portion of I-24 East to temporarily close right past Monteagle near the Martin Springs exit.
Crews are working to clear the scene now.
TDOT reported the fire just after 2:30 p.m.
All lanes are blocked at this time. Drivers are to consider an alternate route.
