UPDATE: Responders are still on the scene Friday night as they continue to fight a house fire at 4717 Buckingham Drive.
Nearly a mile of water supply line is on the ground from a hydrant on Old Lee Highway to the Buckingham Drive house, fire officials say. As of 10:45 p.m. access to the Stonehenge subdivision is closed due to the supply line across the roadway, with no estimation for a reopening.
According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion and called in the fire at 8:30 p.m.
The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded within minutes and to find heavy smoke showing from the garage.
Chattanooga Fire Department, Catoosa County Fire Department, East Ridge Fire Department, and Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department are also working the scene. Cleveland Fire Department and Bradley County Fire and Rescue are standing by for coverage.
Neighbors told fire officials that no one was home, and damages currently are unknown.
PREVIOUS STORY: Multiple agencies are on the scene battling a house fire on Buckingham Drive Friday night.
A water supply line is being laid from 7428 Old Lee Highway to the house, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department said, and Old Lee Highway traffic is being rerouted.
8:40pm - Our volunteers are on scene of a residential structure fire on Buckingham Drive in District 5.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) May 13, 2023
Responders ask that drivers avoid the area for the time being.
