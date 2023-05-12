UPDATE: A fire in the Stonehenge subdivision Friday evening posed big challenges for volunteers who responded.
The call was dispatched at 8:30pm for a structure fire at 4717 Buckingham Drive. As Engine 5 was approaching the scene, they confirmed a working fire.
Stonehenge is a unique neighborhood in the response area in regards to water supply due to significant elevation changes. A gravity fed tank supplies the only hydrant, which provides limited water.
A more permanent water source was established from a hydrant at 7428 Old Lee Highway, a staggering 1 mile from the scene. As multiple apparatus began laying large diameter hose (LDH) up the hill, Tanker 4 supplied the scene with 3,000 gallons of tank water.
Despite complications with a damaged line on Old Lee Highway, water supply was successfully established without any interruption to crews fighting the fire. As fire conditions inside the structure changed, crews were briefly forced to transition to defensive operations, but was then able to resume the interior attack a short while later.
The structure has significant damage from the fire. The homeowners were not home at the time, and American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
In addition to Tri-Community volunteers on scene, a mutual aid response was requested from multiple area departments.
On scene included: - Chattanooga Fire Department with Ladder 7, Squad 7, and Quint 8. - Catoosa County Fire Department with Engine 1 - East Ridge Fire Department with Quint 2 - Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department with Engine 42 Hamilton County EMS was on scene to monitor crews.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
PREVIOUS STORY: Responders are still on the scene Friday night as they continue to fight a house fire at 4717 Buckingham Drive.
Nearly a mile of water supply line is on the ground from a hydrant on Old Lee Highway to the Buckingham Drive house, fire officials say. As of 10:45 p.m. access to the Stonehenge subdivision is closed due to the supply line across the roadway, with no estimation for a reopening.
According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion and called in the fire at 8:30 p.m.
The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded within minutes and to find heavy smoke showing from the garage.
Chattanooga Fire Department, Catoosa County Fire Department, East Ridge Fire Department, and Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department are also working the scene. Cleveland Fire Department and Bradley County Fire and Rescue are standing by for coverage.
Neighbors told fire officials that no one was home, and damages currently are unknown.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Multiple agencies are on the scene battling a house fire on Buckingham Drive Friday night.
A water supply line is being laid from 7428 Old Lee Highway to the house, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department said, and Old Lee Highway traffic is being rerouted.
8:40pm - Our volunteers are on scene of a residential structure fire on Buckingham Drive in District 5.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) May 13, 2023
More information to follow.
Responders ask that drivers avoid the area for the time being.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story.