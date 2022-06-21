UPDATE: Mowbray Pike will be closed Wednesday from 8:00am until 4:00pm as the Hamilton County Highway Department works to complete drain tile repairs and other road maintenance items.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Mowbray Pike will be closed Monday from 8:00am until 4:00pm as the Hamilton County Highway Department works to complete drain tile repairs and other road maintenance items.
Mowbray Pike will be closed Monday from 8:00am until 4:00pm as the Hamilton County Highway Department works to complete drain tile repairs and other road maintenance items.
The road will be closed at 300 Mowbray Pike and no traffic allowed through; large equipment will be blocking both lanes.
Detours will be posted and motorists should plan on using Montlake Road or Hotwater Road to access or leave Mowbray Mountain.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Highway Department is closing Mowbray Pike Thursday from 8:00am until 4:00pm to replace a storm drain tile.
The road will be closed to all traffic at 339 Mowbray Pike and will be closed to all traffic as there will be an open trench for most of the day.
Detours will be posted.
Drivers should plan on using Montlake Road or Hotwater Road as alternate routes to and from Mowbray Mountain.