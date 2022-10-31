UPDATE: Chattooga High Counseling says that counselors at the high school will be available to offer and provide help on site Tuesday morning following the passing of CHS students this weekend.
The Superintendent for Chattooga County Schools provided this statement regarding the tragedy.
Chattooga Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer released the following statement, “I received information overnight of an automobile accident that claimed the life of four people, three of which are Chattooga High School students. Please be in prayer for the families of all that have been affected by this terrible tragedy. If any of our school community needs help during this trying time, please reach out to any school employee.”
PREVIOUS STORY: A fatal crash early Sunday morning claimed the lives of multiple Chattooga High School students.
Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded to a single vehicle crash on GA 114 just after 12:30 a.m. in Chattooga County. They say a car ran off the road, hit a driveway and flipped.
The driver and two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene. Two other occupants were transported to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome.
Later a male juvenile was pronounced deceased and a female passenger is said to still be in critical condition.
The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate at this time.
Local 3 News is working to gather all the accurate details at this time.