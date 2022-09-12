UPDATE: The Moon River Festival was canceled Sunday night due to flooding in Coolidge Park. Event organizers made the difficult decision earlier that day on social media.
The Moon River festival is an event that happens every year in the Scenic City in downtown in Coolidge Park. But, heavy rain on Sunday impacted a list of artist expected to make an appearance Sunday.
While some event goers agreed with their choice, others say it put a damper on the evening.
“It’s been quite the bummer because I drove from Atlanta to see my man, Charlie Crockett and Keb’mo it hasn’t happened,” one festival goer said.
In an effort to resolve the issue, organizers moved the Drew Holcomb and Friends’ concert to the soldiers and Sailors Memoria Auditorium, but cancelled the remaining acts.
They are now offering a full refund to fans who bought a ticket directly through the festival.
The refunds will be issued to Sunday one-day ticket holders, while 2-day ticket holders will be issued a 50% refund of the full price.
Officials say say there is flooding in Coolidge Park.
For tickets purchased directly through the festival, a full refund will be issued automatically to Sunday 1-Day ticket-holders including fees, while 2-Day ticket-holders will be automatically issued a 50% refund of the full purchase price. Refunds will be issued within 7-10 business days to the original method of payment.
Moon River Festival evacuated earlier this evening after organizers reported dangerous weather conditions for the next two hours.
The festival stated it was working with officials with the City of Chattanooga and advised those attending the festival to seek shelter.
