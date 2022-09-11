UPDATE: Organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Moon River Festival today.
Officials say say there is flooding in Coolidge Park.
For tickets purchased directly through the festival, a full refund will be issued automatically to Sunday 1-Day ticket-holders including fees, while 2-Day ticket-holders will be automatically issued a 50% refund of the full purchase price. Refunds will be issued within 7-10 business days to the original method of payment.
Moon River Festival evacuated earlier this evening after organizers reported dangerous weather conditions for the next two hours.
The festival stated it was working with officials with the City of Chattanooga and advised those attending the festival to seek shelter.
This is a developing story.
Moon River Festival is evacuating Coolidge Park at this time due to severe weather that is approaching.
