UPDATE: Once a Chattanooga institution, Mojo Burrito is no more.
In a Facebook post Late Thursday night, owner Eve Williams shared the news, saying she had chosen to not reopen her Red Bank store.
Mojo, long popular with locals, once had stores in St. Elmo, Oltewah and East Brainerd.
Williams closed her post with "I send you all very much love & wish you peace and good health. Eve Williams"
PREVIOUS STORY: The last location of Chattanooga's popular eatery Mojo Burrito is temporarily closing.
A spokesperson with Mojo Burrito made the announcement on Monday that the Red Bank location would be closing until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances.
The location in Red Bank is the last remaining outpost of the local business that once had four.
The St. Elmo location of Mojo Burrito closed in February 2021 after 19 years of service.