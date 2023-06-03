UPDATE: A 16-year-old from Walker County has been located after she was reported missing about two weeks ago.
Ridgeland High School student, Duchealla Renee McCoy, was reported last seen on May, 23rd at the school.
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson confirmed this afternoon that McCoy was located Friday night and is no longer a missing juvenile.
Family members say she is safe at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public Wednesday to find a missing 16-year-old.
According to local authorities, Duchealla Renee McCoy, who goes by Renee, was last seen at Ridgeland High School on Tuesday and could now be in the Chattanooga area. She has been entered into NCIC as a missing juvenile.
McCoy is 5'2" and weighs approximately 127 lbs.
If you've seen McCoy, or have any information about where she could be, contact Walker County Dispatch at (706) 375-7810.