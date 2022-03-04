UPDATE: The TBI says that missing Loudon County teen Alexis Smiley has been safely found.
The man with her, William Tyler Nicholson, is said to be in custody.
Great news! Happy to report a quick resolution in this AMBER Alert!!— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 4, 2022
Alexis has been located and is safe!
William Nicholson is in custody.
many thanks to everyone who responded so quickly on this. pic.twitter.com/r9Bp6KAU4H
PREVIOUS STORY:The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing teen from Loudon County.
Thirteen-year- old Alexis Smiley was last seen leaving her residence with William Tyler Nicholson at 4:30pm on March 3rd.
Smiley is described as 5’2”, 110 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes.
Nicholson is 22-years-old, and is 5’8”, weighing 167 lbs. He was brown hair, brown eyes.
Nicholson is wanted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office for Aggravated Kidnapping.
Smiley and Nicholson are believed to be traveling in a silver 2004 Nissan Titan 4-door truck with a new TN license plate BFV 8107.
If you see them or the truck they may be in you are asked to call the Loudon County Sheriff's Office at 865-458-9081, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Please keep an eye out for Alexis Smiley and William Nicholson, and the truck they may be traveling in.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 4, 2022
Call 865-458-9081, or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you spot them or have info. #TNAMBER pic.twitter.com/94B6aWwjU4