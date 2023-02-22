UPDATE: A missing teen was found safe in Cherokee County, North Carolina on Tuesday night, thanks in part to the Hamilton County Drone Team.
On Monday night, I approved an out-of-state mutual aid request from our friends in Cherokee County, NC to help find a boy lost in the woods.The Hamilton Co. Drone Team jumped into action and our own PJ Kellum found the boy with infrared tech and he was rescued. Good work, PJ! pic.twitter.com/3bizpwxFoS— Weston Wamp (@westonwamp) February 22, 2023
Officials say the 15-year-old, who was last seen on Monday, was found by drones with infrared technology, which detected the boy's body heat and led the people searching on foot to the teen's location.
The teen was found in a fetal position in the woods and carried out to safety.
He was evaluated by medics and found to be in good shape.
His name has not been released.
Members of the Hiwassee Dam Fire Department partially credit the Tri-State Mutual Aid Association, a partnership of 47 fire and rescue agencies from Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.
In addition to Hamilton County Emergency Management and Hiwassee Dam Fire Department, the Wolf Creek Fire Department, Culberson Fire Department, Copper Basin Fire and Rescue, West Polk Fire and Rescue, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Cherokee County Emergency Management, and Cherokee County 911 also helped with the search.
PREVIOUS STORY: Cherokee County and Polk County emergency services are searching for a 15-year-old.
Polk County 911 Emergency Communication District says he is white, 6-feet tall, and was last seen near Pine Ridge Road in Murphy, NC. He was last seen wearing a camo field coat and a camo toboggan.
His name has not been released. If you have any information, call the Polk County Sheriff's Department at 423-496-330.