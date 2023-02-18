UPDATE: A Signal Mountain man who had gone missing on Friday has been found, Signal Mountain police announced Saturday.
Mike Casey, 68, had last been seen in the Carriage Hill subdivision area late Friday evening.
On Facebook, the Signal Mountain Police Department thanked the community for their help in finding Casey.
PREVIOUS STORY: Signal Mountain authorities are searching for a missing man Friday night.
According to Signal Mountain police, 68-year-old Mike Casey was last seen in the Carriage Hill subdivision area around 7:15PM.
His family says he suffers from dementia.
Casey is 5'10" and weighs 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy winter coat and a knit cap that says "BUFFS" with a walking stick.
If you've seen Casey, call the Signal Mountain Police Department immediately at 423-886-2123.