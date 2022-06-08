UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that missing 15-year-old Sequatchie County teen Allie Marie Dunn has been located and is safe.
The agency thanked Twitter users for retweeting the Endangered Child Alert from earlier this week.
Happy to report this update….Allie Dunn has been located and is safe. Thanks for the RTs! pic.twitter.com/pdfWouvVJy— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 8, 2022
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department for 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn.
Dunn was last seen Saturday evening in Graysville, TN.
The TBI says they don't know what direction she may have traveled.
If you have information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office at 423-949-7750 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.