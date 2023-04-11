richard cherry silver alert

Richard Cherry. Photo by TBI. 

UPDATE: The TBI reported on Tuesday morning that a missing Rutherford County man has been safely found. 

Richard Cherry, 65, was found safe in Decatur County, which is about two hours west of Rutherford County.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man from Rutherford County on Monday.

Richard Cherry has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

He was last seen wearing a a white t-shirt and blue jeans, the TBI said.

Cherry may be driving a 2017 black Jeep Patriot, with TN tag 653-BDNX.

He is 6' and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

If you spot him, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

