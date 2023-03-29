UPDATE: A teenager missing out of Rhea County has been located, the Rhea County Sheriff's Department said late Wednesday night.
According to officials, 15-year-old Maddie Neal was found safe.
"Thank you to all who have helped in this matter, we are very grateful for the communities help," the Rhea County Sheriff's Department said on social media. "Also the numerous other agencies that assisted in the investigation."
PREVIOUS UPDATE: A $2,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the safe return of missing Rhea County teen, Maddie Neal.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Rhea County Sheriffs
Office is currently seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of Madison "Maddie" Nicole Neal.
Maddie Neal is a 15-year-old freshman at Rhea County High School who is believed to have gone missing Friday morning.
The sheriff's department says Maddie is 5'5" and weighs about 120lbs.
She was last seen yesterday when the photo below was taken.
Community members are searching for residents in the area that may have outdoor cameras in the vicinity of Ideal Valley Road/Cemetery Road/Price Road that record the road.
They say they are hoping to find someone that may have a recording of any vehicles in that area Friday morning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. when Maddie Neal is believed to have left her home.
If you have any information or know her location please contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 423-775-2442. All information will be kept confidential.