UPDATE: The Rhea County Sheriffs Department reports that Victor Freeman has returned home and is safe.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning for a 73-year-old Rhea County man who went missing.
Victor Freeman is described as 6'2" tall, 210 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Freeman was last seen wearing a pink shirt, brown pants, black shoes, and a black back brace.
The Rhea County Sheriff's Department says that family members shared that Freeman has Dementia, Alzheimer’s, and bipolar disorder.
Freeman was seen driving a white Buick Enclave, unknown year, with a TN temporary tag.
If you see Freeman, you are asked to call 423-775-7837 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.