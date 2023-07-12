UPDATE: Dennis Hyde has been located safe and sound, the TBO said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
Some good news here…Dennis Hyde has been located, and he is safe! pic.twitter.com/SWazRCxOaT— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 12, 2023
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for 89-year-old Dennis Glynn Hyde, who went missing from McMinn County yesterday. Dennis has gray hair and brown eyes; he is 5'11" and weighs 150 lbs.
He was last seen around 2:00 pm, July 11, leaving his residence in Etowah in a silver 2015 Kia Optima with TN tag PD29759. He was wearing gray dress pants, a shirt of an unknown color, and an Air Force hat.
The TBI has asked that anyone who has seen Dennis or knows his whereabouts to call McMinn County Sheriff's Office at 423-745-3222 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.