UPDATE: A 2-year-old girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert Wednesday has been located, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
Kamiyah Burnside was found safe. Her non-custodial mother, Krystal Kawalski, has been taken into custody.
On social media, the TBI thanked those who helped spread the word.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Knox County Sheriff's Office for 2-year-old Kamiyah Burnside.
Kamiyah is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Krystal Kawalski, and is believed to be traveling in a 2016 white Toyota Camry (picture shown) with Indiana tag RIPDDY1.
If you see Kamiyah, Krystal, or the pictured vehicle, please call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 865-215-2243 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.