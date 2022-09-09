UPDATE: Two brothers that became lost over Labor Day weekend in the Cherokee National Forest have been safely found.
The two spent nearly three days lost in the woods, according to Knoxville NBC affiliate WBIR.
Both were said to be experienced hikers, and were found by rescue teams Wednesday. They were hungry, tired and dehydrated.
The steady days of rain may have contributed to the troubles Ryan McClain and his brother, Sean McClain encountered.
Trails were difficult to find and navigate.
PREVIOUS STORY: Members with the Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service are actively searching for missing hikers in Cherokee National Forest.
Crews say the terrain is rugged and the wildness isn’t an easy environment to search in.
Multiple agencies and volunteers have been working together inside the Cherokee National Forest on a search mission for two hikers who went missing on September 5, 2022.
The last known location of the hikers was the Grassy Gap Trailhead on the Cherohala Skyway National Scenic Byway (TN-165).
Both of the hikers are Caucasian males and appeared to be in their mid-50’s. One hiker was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers. The other hiker was wearing a white t-shirt, brown shorts, and white sneakers.
Rescue crews ask residents to please keep their eyes open if traveling in this area. If you see anything that could lead to the rescue of these hikers, please go to a location with cellular service and call 423-442-HELP.