UPDATE: A teen reported missing out of Alabama has been found and is safe, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Fourteen-year-old Ella Grace Woodall was the subject of an Endangered Child Alert that same day.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for their help in locating Woodall.
PREVIOUS STORY: Ella Grace Woodall, age 14, was last seen at her residence in Fyffe, AL, at approximately 9:00pm Tuesday.
Anyone with information on Ella Grace Woodall's location is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.