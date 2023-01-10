UPDATE: The Chickamauga Police Department said in a Twitter post Tuesday that missing teen Jason Riley Story has been located.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chickamauga Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing minor.
MISSING JUVENILE. Please assist the Chickamauga Police Dept with locating JASON STORY. STORY left Chickamauga and was last seen in Chattanooga in the area of Coolidge Park Tuesday nightAnyone with info is asked to contact Det. Ira Taylor (423)-421-0896 or contact your local 911 pic.twitter.com/2AwNyeUTqt— Chickamauga Police Department (@ChickamaugaPD) January 5, 2023
Police say Jason Story was last seen on Tuesday night in the Coolidge Park area of Chattanooga.
If you’ve seen Story or have information about this case, please call Det. Ira Taylor at 423-421-0896 or call your local 911 dispatch center.
