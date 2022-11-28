Chattanooga police search for missing 13-year-old girl

UPDATE: A missing Chattanooga teen has been found, the Chattanooga Police Department announced Monday evening. 

Authorities said 13-year-old Azyona Douglas has been located after a weekend search. 

 PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing teen this weekend.

Authorities say on Saturday, November 26, 2022, around 01:52 am, Azyona Douglas left out of the side window while her grandfather was asleep and took his 2016 Maroon Hyundai Sonata.

The vehicle has this TN tag - 742BGFT.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of 13-year-old Azyona Douglas or have seen her, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

