UPDATE: A missing Chattanooga teen has been found, the Chattanooga Police Department announced Monday evening.
Authorities said 13-year-old Azyona Douglas has been located after a weekend search.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing teen this weekend.
Authorities say on Saturday, November 26, 2022, around 01:52 am, Azyona Douglas left out of the side window while her grandfather was asleep and took his 2016 Maroon Hyundai Sonata.
The vehicle has this TN tag - 742BGFT.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of 13-year-old Azyona Douglas or have seen her, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.