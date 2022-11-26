UPDATE: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says missing 13-year-old Logan Jordan Mason has been found.
Authorities shared the update on Facebook Saturday afternoon.
Law enforcement agencies and local residents have been searching for the missing teen since Friday.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.
Authorities say Logan Jordan Mason was last seen on Thanksgiving at 1:00PM near State Line Road and Biscayne Blvd in Catoosa County.
Mason was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
He has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5'00 tall, and weighs 85 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Moore with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706) 935-2424 or call 911.