UPDATE: A man reported missing out of Jackson County, Alabama has been found, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.
According to an update on social media, Donald Lee Green Jr. was located and is safe.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) in Alabama is asking for help from the public to find a missing man who has a medical condition.
Donald Lee Green Jr. was last seen in "mid February in Jackson County," JCSO said on Monday.
Green is 5’09 and weighs 189 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Family told authorities that Green is on dialysis and should not go more than two days without treatment.
If you have information about Green, contact Captain Marty May at 256-574-9761.