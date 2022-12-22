UPDATE: The TBI says the missing 91-year-old man Lloyd Lacy has been found safe in Hamilton County.
Lacy was the subject of a Silver Alert issued earlier Thursday morning.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Hamilton County man.
Lloyd Lacy, who is 91, was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. He is described as being 5'9" tall weighing 220 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.
Lacy has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
He may be driving a 2012 blue Volkswagen Passat with TN tag 7J63F0.
If you spot him, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office or the TBI at call 1-800-TBI-FIND.